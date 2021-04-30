Dear Tom,
What is the hottest temperature ever recorded in Chicago weather history?
Matthew Land, Chicago
Dear Matthew,
In weather records dating from Nov. 1, 1870, to the present — a period of about 150 years — Chicago’s highest temperature is 109 degrees, recorded on July 23, 1934, at Midway Airport. The official weather observation station for Chicago was located at the University of Chicago at that time, and on that date the high temperature was 94 degrees. The University thermometer, about one mile inland from Lake Michigan, registered a relatively “cool” reading because a lake breeze developed there in the afternoon, but temperatures soared well above 100 degrees farther inland. The highest official temp on record stands at 105 degrees set at the U of C site on July 24, 1934.