Dear Tom,
I moved from Chicago to Oregon and have a weather station. A recent day logged just a three-degree temperature spread of 52/49. What is Chicago’s smallest daily temperature range?
—Kenneth Janowski Florence, Oregon
Dear Kenneth,
While coastal Oregon’s marine climate would tend to have a smaller daily temperature spread than Chicago, the city has actually recorded a day with no temperature change. On Feb. 6, 1942 the city’s official temperature remained steady 35 degrees, part of a run of 30 consecutive hours from 9 p.m. Feb. 5 to 3 a.m. Feb. 7, 1942. It was a very rare occurrence, the city’s only day out of more than 55,000 to record such a feat. The day was cloudy, windy and rainy. NE winds averaged nearly 20 mph gusting as high as 40 mph. Steady rains totaled 1.98 inches with the rain mixing with snow in the afternoon and evening.
What is Chicago’s smallest daily temperature range?
Dear Tom,