What is Chicago’s coolest July on record?

Dear Tom,Can you explain the Saharan dust cloud that is making the news? What effects might it have on the Chicago area?Thanks, George Kalinka NapervilleDear George,The Saharan Air Layer, a mass of very dry, dusty air that forms over the Sahara Desert from late spring through early fall, and travels west across the tropical Atlantic is not unusual, but the current cloud is one of thickest and densest in decades. The main effect in Chicago would be noticeably hazy skies and filtered sunshine along with very colorful sunrises and sunsets. The dust could also trigger respiratory problems. In past years when the dust cloud passed over Florida, it has deposited fine layers of orange dust. One positive aspect of the dust cloud is a dampening effect on hurricane formation, as the warmth, dryness, and strong winds accompanying it, all help to suppress tropical cyclone formation.