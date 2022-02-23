The huge Lake Michigan lake-effect snow event of 1958

Dear Tom,

Our recent encounters with lake-effect snow brought back memories of a huge lake snow event in the late 1950s, not too far east of Chicago. Details?

—Marshall S. Valparaiso

Dear Marshal,

You are remembering one of the biggest Lake Michigan lake-effect snow events in history. Back in mid-February 1958, more than 40 inches of snow accumulated at Michigan City in about 36 hours as bitterly cold air blew down the length of the lake. The region was paralyzed by drifts as high as 15 feet, and bulldozers and tanks were needed to help in the dig-out. At first, neighboring communities thought the snowstorm was a hoax because skies as close by as Gary were clear. After the storm, the clean-up was hampered by temperatures near zero and 35 m.p.h. winds. Nearby LaPorte received 5 feet of snow in February 1958, most of it falling during that storm.