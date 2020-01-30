Dear Tom,

Is there a correlation between solar activity and temperatures on Earth?

Terry Pratter, Chicago

Dear Terry,

There may be a link, according to research by retired Harvard-Smithsonian astrophysicist Dr. Sallie Baliunas. A few decades of NASA satellite data indicate a relationship between solar magnetism and brightness. Changes in these can be correlated with global temperature shifts. Global warming in the 10th/11th centuries appears related to an increase in solar brightness. The Little Ice Age of the 17th/18th centuries occurred in a period of reduced solar brightness. Baliunas thinks it is possible that greenhouse gas concentrations might be overrated as causes of global warming. Almost half the warming in the 1900s occurred before 1940, but most greenhouse gas concentrations occurred afterward

