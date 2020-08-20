Dear Tom,
In Tempe, Ariz., folks refer to the “Arizona monsoon.” Really?
Lynn Jenke, Lyons
Dear Lynn,
“Monsoon” refers to a seasonal wind that blows from land to sea during the winter and from sea to land during the summer. Derived from the Arabic “mausim” meaning “season,” it was first applied to winds over the Arabian Sea that blow for six months from the northeast and for six months from the southwest. In winter, air over the land is colder (meaning higher air pressure) than milder air (lower air pressure) over neighboring warmer ocean surfaces. Wind blows from higher to lower air pressure: from land to water. In summer the situation reverses and moist oceanic air blows inland, triggering rain. By extension, “monsoon” is applied to the rain rather than the wind. Arizona’s summer thunderstorms are partially monsoon-derived.
Arizona’s monsoon season
Dear Tom,