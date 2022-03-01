Dear Tom,

Are weather forecasts more accurate now than they were years ago, say in 1955?

—Roger Williamson, Chicago

Dear Roger,

Not only are weather forecasts in the United States more accurate now than they have ever been, but forecast accuracy is continuing to improve. There is still room for improvement, of course, but weather forecasts at the present time are well written and informative. The National Weather Service maintains 51 forecast offices in the United States, with each office providing weather forecasts for a seven-day period. By today’s standards, weather forecasts in the United States in 1955 were short and not very accurate. National Weather Service forecasts (it was called the Weather Bureau then) were for two days ahead, with “extended forecasts” out to five days.