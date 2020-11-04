Are typhoons becoming more common with climate change?

Dear Tom,
Super Typhoon Goni just hit the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds and torrential rainfall. What constitutes a super typhoon? Are they becoming more common with climate change?
George Kalinka Naperville
Dear George,
A super typhoon is a term utilized by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center to describe typhoons that reach maximum sustained 1-minute surface winds of at least 150 mph, the equivalent of a very strong category 4 or higher Atlantic basin hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. Super typhoon Goni easily qualified with top winds reported to have reached 195 mph. The planet’s warming oceans have contributed to a marked increase in the frequency of both super typhoons and Category 4 and 5 hurricanes. Seven of the planet’s ten strongest tropical cyclone landfalls have occurred since 2006.
