Dear Tom,

I watch Chicago’s record daily high and low temperatures closely, as

well as temperature records at other places around the world. Will there

ever be a time when those records will never be broken again, either at

Chicago or around the world? That is to say, will there come a point in

the future when the temperature records will not be exceeded?

Marilyn Torber, Carpentersville



Dear Marilyn,

That time will never come. It’s almost a cliche, but records are made to

be broken. Worldwide record high and low temperatures are often measured

at locations unsuitable for habitation, but where accurate thermometers

have been placed. Higher and lower temperature extremes undoubtedly

occur at other places at which thermometers have not been placed and so

we have no observations.



And where temperature sensors have been placed, record higher or lower

readings are occasionally registered. As those readings become more

extreme, new temperature records are registered less and less

frequently, but they do still occur. That has always been the case, and

it will continue to be.



Chicago’s temperature records began on November 1, 1870, and have

continued since then. New daily temperature records are not established

as frequently as they were years ago, but they still do occasionally

happen.

