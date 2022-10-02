Dear Tom,

As we progress through autumn, we know that winter is approaching, and I hate snow. Are there any states in the U.S, where it has never snowed?

Thad S. Elgin

Dear Thad,

All fifty states, including Hawaii and Florida, have recorded snow. Most states get snowfall every winter as part of their normal cold-season weather.

In Florida, some snow occurs at least every couple of years across the far northern part of the state, but even southern portions of mainland Florida have had flurries on rare occasions, though snow has never been reported in the Keys. During a strong arctic outbreak in January 1977, snow fell in Homestead, Fla., south of Miami. In Hawaii, snowfall is usually confined to the highest elevations of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea on the Big Island and Haleakala on Maui, but it has fallen on some of the other islands as low as the 4,000-foot level during cold snaps.