What have been the average winter temperatures in each of the last seven decades? Are the winters getting warmer, especially over the last three decades?



Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski supplied the average winter temperature for the past seven decades- the 1950s-27.9 degrees, the 1960s-25.4 degrees, the 1970s 22.3 degrees, the 1980s-25.1 degrees, the 1990s-27.9 degrees, the 2000s-26.2 degrees and the 2010s-30.6 degrees. Based on 1991-2010 normals, the city’s average winter temperature is 26.4 degrees, so three decades- the 1950s, the 1990s, and the 2010s ranked above normal, two of them occurring in the last 30 years. The 1970s decade delivered the coldest winters, heavily influenced by the trio of severe winters from 1976-77 to 1978-79. Wachowski also pointed out that the city’s official observation site moved from Midway to O’Hare in January 1980.