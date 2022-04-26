Dear Tom,

I can attest that over the last 30 or 40 years our springs are colder than in the 1940s, 50s and 60s. What are the statistics?

—Sam Solomon, Deerfield

Dear Sam,

Let’s define spring as March, April and May. Using Midway Airport temperatures, spring in the 1940s through the 1960s (a period of 30 years) averaged 48.6 degrees; spring in 1991 through 2021 (again, 30 years) averaged 50.5 degrees. Though spring temperatures in any given year bounce up and down by a few degrees from longer-term averages, springs in the 1940-1969 period were generally cooler than in the 1991-2021 period. Similarly, spring in the 40-year period 1930-1969 averaged 48.4 degrees, while spring in the comparable 1981-2021 period averaged 50.3 degrees. Our memories can sometimes play tricks on us.

