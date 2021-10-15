Are men more likely than women to be struck by lightning?

Dear Tom,
I have recently read that men are far more likely to be struck by lightning than women. Comments?
Tom Forter, Evanston
It is true. Lifestyle and behavioral differences between men and women play major roles in the explanation. It’s a broad generality, but men tend to engage in activities that put them at greater risk to lightning strikes. Outdoor work is one example. Lightning-strike statistics also suggest that men do not respect the threat of lightning to the extent that women do.
In the United States, males account for about 84 percent of lightning-strike fatalities and females only 16 percent. In addition, most strike deaths are single-person events, which shows the need for lightning safety education emphasizing that people take personal responsibility for their own safety.
