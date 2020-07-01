Are Chicago’s heat waves typically more desert-like or oppressively humid?

3:12PM...dime-sized hail 1 mi north of Elgin (Kane CO)3:25PM...1-inch hail in West Dundee (Kane CO)3:29PM...Dime-sized hail 2MI SE of Algonquin (Kane CO)3:31PM ...1-inch hail in Carpentersville (Kane CO)3:31PM...1-inch hail near Sleepy Hollow (Kane CO)3:35PM...large tree down on car in Algonquin (McHenry CO)4:23PM...pea-sized hail Deer Creek Road in Schererville, IN (Lake CO)5:05PM...Large tree branch blocking Hammond Rd 2 mi SSE Elgin (Kane CO)5:10PM...Minor flooding 2-3-inches water on Broadway Ave near Gary, IN

Some locations observed as many as 3 and 4 separate t-storms this afternoon...Significant rainfall totals... Location/rainfall (inches)Elgin...2.46Marengo...1.90Homewood...1.68Capron...1.46Rockford...1.44Elmhurst..1.25Arlington Hts...1.10St. Charles...0.92Waukegan...0.85St. John (IN)...0.76Joliet...0.75Wheeling...0.73Lansing...0.71Crown Point (IN)...0.61Elk Grove Village...0.61Valparaiso (IN)...0.54Medina...0.51Aurora...0.49