Multi-day run of sub-zero-degree wind chills ahead
WGN WEATHER HEADLINES
- Interestingly, seven of Chicago Top Ten snowstorms have occurred or begun in January over the term of official records here. Chicago snow observations date back to 1884 and temp records here go back to 1871. So to have a snowstorm underway this time of year is hardly a surprise for Chicagoans. What IS particularly impactful about this system is the fact it’s BEEN SUCH A QUIET, UNUSUALLY MILD WINTER TO DATE. The BITTERLY COLD WEATHER which is to sweep in this weekend will put an end to that for a time.
- It’s likely WIND CHILLS WILL DROP SUB-ZERO here in Chicago Saturday evening and REMAIN SUB-ZERO CONTINUOUSLY into Wednesday afternoon when chills are expected to reach 0 degrees. That would be a 92-CONSECUTIVE HOUR STREAK of sub-zero wind chills (ARGHHHH!!!).
FRIDAY STORM SYSTEM
- Here’s a GOES EAST WEATHER SATELLITE GRAPHIC of our Friday storm system—a system which is predicted to generate a central barometric pressure lower than the November 1975 storm on Lake Superior in which the Edmund Fitzgerald sank.
- Superimposed on this color-enhanced satellite graphic are SURFACE WIND STREAMLINES (which appear as “yellow” lines). These lay out the surface-wind circulation into the mammoth winter storm behind Friday’s challenging weather.
- THIS GRAPHIC is courtesy of the College of DuPage’s excellent GOES WEATHER SATELLITE website.
AS REFLECTED WITH EARTHQUAKES IN RECENT WEEKS—INDICATES MAGMA (i.e. LAVA) IS SHIFTING BENEATH THE VOLCANO. SO WHERE DOES THIS MAGMA RESIDE? Here’s a fascinating analysis from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
- Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano—historically one of our planet’s most active volcanoes which resides within Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii’s Big Island—IS NOT ERUPTING. But an uptick in earthquakes in and around Kilauea in recent weeks, indicates to U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) that magma (i.e. molten lava), which resides in vast reservoirs beneath the volcano, has been on the move. And, HVO scientists have been indicating for some time, “Unrest may continue to fluctuate and eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning.”
- I’ve referred to the wonderful USGS reports and summaries which are issued regularly on volcanic activity on the Big Island, and awesome they are. Reading them is like attending college-level volcanology and seismology courses. I’ve learned so much from the beautifully produced reports.
- I’ve been out to visit Kilauea a number of times over the years. I was there for Kilauea’s eruption in 2018, one which produced a eight-mile river of molten lava into the Pacific. It was one of the most incredible sights I’ve witnessed over my soon to be 72 years. I suspect a number of you have been there too and have found the experience amazing!
- I bring this up because I thought you’d find it interesting to CHECK OUT THE JUST RELEASED USGS HAWAIIAN VOLCANO OBSERVATORY’S WEEKLY (AND ALWAYS FASCINATING) “VOLCANO WATCH” REPORT on the recent rumblings under Kilauea and this report on just where the magma, whose sub-surface movements generates the seismic unrest, resides beneath Kilauea on the Big Island:
https://www.usgs.gov/index.php/observatories/hvo/news/volcano-watch-where-magma-stored-kilauea
CLICK TO ENLARGE