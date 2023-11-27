Thursday night/Friday rain system could see some wet snow nearby
A HUGE LATE AUTUMN STORM IS BATTERING UKRAINE AND ADJACENT AREAS OF RUSSIA WITH WIND AND SNOW
- 2-million reported without power, Russian media characterizing the system as the “Storm of the Century”
- The storm has produced wind gusts topping 80 mph, snow drifts topping 6 ft and 26 to 30 ft. waves on the Black Sea into the Crimea region of Ukraine. The Russian meteorological service is calling the storm in Crimea the strongest on record there since records began, reports Al Jazeera.
- HERE’S how Reuters News Agency is reporting on the storm:
“KYIV, Nov 27 (Reuters) – A severe snowstorm injured 13 people in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, causing power outages in more than 1,600 settlements across the country and forcing authorities to close over a dozen motorways to vehicles, officials said on Monday.
- The extreme weather comes as tens of thousands of troops man front-line positions in the 21-month-old war with Russia amid fears Moscow could attack the power grid with air strikes this winter.”
- Imagine fighting a war in the midst of a winter storm with further fears the enemy will cut electricity. What a nightmare!
SNOW COVER
- The folks at CIMSS (the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Studies) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have posted this striking NIGHTTIME CAMERA VIEW of the snow cover deposited from Kansas and Nebraska across Iowa and northern Illinois and northwest Indiana and southern Wisconsin by the weekend snow system responsible for Chicago’s 2nd sticking snow of the Fall, 2023.
- This 1:24am CST Monday morning NOAA-20 polar orbiter image shows city lights and also the impact of the illumination rendered by the full Beaver Moon.
CHICAGO’S SECOND STICKING SNOW OF FALL, 2023
- The past weekend produced Chicago’s 2nd sticking snow of Fall, 2023—with 1.8″ measured officially at O’Hare; 1.9″ at the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Romeoville; 1.5″ at Rockford and 1.1″ at Midway Airport.
- The weather disturbance responsible has expanded the region of the Lower 48 snow covered to 28% of the contiguous U.S.—more the 6.8 times the area snow covered just 9 days when just 3.8″ of the Lower 48 reported a cover of snow.
- This morning tied for coldest of fall at O’hare—little wonder, the jet stream is roaring southward out of the snow-covered northern North America tundra—a steering flow with “cold early season arctic air in tow
- It’s cold! 21% of the Lower 48 recorded morning lows at or below freezing Monday. And even colder temps are on the way Tuesday morning in the Chicago area with lows to drop into the teens—before a combination of Pacific and Gulf air produces a temp rebound as the week proceeds. By this coming Sunday, less than half as much of the country (only 8%) will see temps at or below 32.
- Monday morning’s temp bottomed out at 24 at O’Hare and 25 at Midway here in the city. But inland temps dipped to 14 at McHenry and 16 at Sugar Grove, Shabbaona and Rochelle—among the Chicago region’s perrential cold spots. Interestingly, Zion also report a 16-degree Monday morning minimum.