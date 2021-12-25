Dear Tom,

Approximately at what time of the day do the highway and lowest temperatures usually occur?



Chuck, Mount Greenwood



Dear Chuck,

On the vast majority of days the high temperature occurs in the afternoon, usually between 1 and 3 pm in winter and 3-5 pm in summer, with the daily lows occurring around daybreak year-round, 5-6 am in summer, and 7-8 am in winter. Exceptions do occur throughout the year, but are most common in winter. When the city is emerging from a cold spell, the mercury may steadily rise from the early morning low, with the day’s high occurring at midnight. In the same vein, the day’s high may occur at or just after midnight, then fall the rest of the day in the wake of a cold front passage, with the day’s low occurring 24 hours later at the following midnight.

