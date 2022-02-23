Another Winter Storm moves up the Ohio River Valley

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of an armed man who was shot in the back by Chicago police during a foot chase filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the city is partly responsible for his killing because there was no policy dictating officers' actions during such pursuits.

“The city’s failure to implement a foot-chase policy and its support of a policing culture of impunity were the driving force behind the (officers’) unconstitutional actions,” according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday by the mother of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez and Alvarez's daughter, the Chicago Tribune reported.