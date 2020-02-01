Main band of light snow has moved off to the east early this Saturday morning

Update 4:50AM CST…

The main band of snow has moved off to the east early this Saturday morning with only widely scattered light snow or drizzle remaining over the Chicago area. Pockets of dense fog may still occur generally west of the Fox River Valley (check visibility map below) until a little after sunrise. Temperatures will stay near or slightly above 32-degrees, so any freezing of precipitation or development of slick spots will be very minimal.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

As weak low pressure supported by a disturbance aloft moves east out of Iowa through northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana later tonight and early Saturday, another band of wet snow will deposit around a half-inch, possibly as much as an inch of wet snow across the Chicago area. The snow will likely accumulate on already snow-covered ground and grassy areas, but with temperatures hovering around the 32-degree mark much of the snow will melt on contact with previously treated roads and streets. Snow mixed with drizzle could stick and create slick conditions on untreated sidewalks, side-streets and parking areas.

In addition the temperature/dew-point spread will be only a degree or two enhancing the development of fog. Travel conditions will likely deteriorate overnight and not improve much early Saturday, so if you are out and about drive carefully and watch your step. The band of precipitation will move off to the east Saturday forenoon.

Below are maps depicting the regional weather radar mosaic, visibility (lower in snow and fog) and temperatures.

Regional Weather radar Mosaic…

Visibility (in miles)…

Temperatures…