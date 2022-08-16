While August temperatures were above normal for the first seven days of the month, Tuesday produced the 9th consecutive day with below normal temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to rise to slightly above normal levels for Thursday through Saturday. Comfortable humidity remains in place Wednesday and Thursday before higher dew points arrive on Friday and continue through the weekend. Rain has been in short supply with no measurable rain recorded at O’Hare Airport since August 8th. A chance of rain arrives with a slight chance of an isolated shower Friday followed by increased rain chances on Saturday and Sunday. While rain is in the forecast for the weekend, there will be dry hours in between scattered showers. Heat remains in place for Texas and western states Wednesday.

