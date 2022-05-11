The record heat continued Wednesday where it felt more like July in the Chicago area than May.
O’Hare airport recorded a 90 degree reading and Midway recorded 91 degrees. Many areas inland also recorded unusually early triple digit heat indices Wednesday afternoon.
It was the first time in 73 years (since 1949) that back to back highs of 91°+ have occurred this early in the season.
The hot and humid weather continues Thursday and Friday. Showers and storms are possibly Friday.
Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog
Saturday will see clouds intermingle with some mixed sunshine, warm and humid. Scattered showers or t-storms may impact up to 50 to 60% of the area at some point during the day.