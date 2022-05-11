The record heat continued Wednesday where it felt more like July in the Chicago area than May.

O’Hare airport recorded a 90 degree reading and Midway recorded 91 degrees. Many areas inland also recorded unusually early triple digit heat indices Wednesday afternoon.

It was the first time in 73 years (since 1949) that back to back highs of 91°+ have occurred this early in the season.

It's only May 11th but this would do a July afternoon proud:



√Record high O'Hare: 90 (old record 89 in 1982)

√Record high Midway: 91 (old record 89 in 1987)

√74º low temp eclipses record "Highest Low" of 70 set in 1881. #ilwx@WGNNews

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fp4gj1vzJZ — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) May 11, 2022

In the city proper (Midway Airport) this is the first time in 73 years (since 1949) that back to back highs of 91°+ have occurred this early in the season. #ilwx @WGNNews 🔥🔥🔥 — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) May 11, 2022

The hot and humid weather continues Thursday and Friday. Showers and storms are possibly Friday.

Saturday will see clouds intermingle with some mixed sunshine, warm and humid. Scattered showers or t-storms may impact up to 50 to 60% of the area at some point during the day.