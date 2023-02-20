The temperature exceeded 50 degrees in Chicago for the 6th time in February on Sunday afternoon. Only one other year, 1882, had more 50 degree plus days through the first 19 days of February with a total of 8. The high temperature of 51 at O’Hare Airport was the seventh warmest temperature recorded on February 19th since 1973.

A significant storm is expected to impact the upper Midwest Wednesday and Thursday.

Winter storm watches have already been issued for the Wednesday storm from Montana to Wisconsin. Significant snowfall amounts are being predicted for Minnesota and Wisconsin. The expected track of the storm would keep most precipitation as rainfall for northern Illinois except for counties closest to Wisconsin where a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow are possible. Rainfall amounts exceeding one inch are possible south of I-80 on Wednesday while portions of central Illinois may see rainfall amounts in excess of two inches.