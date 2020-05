All severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. Gusty thunderstorms with winds to 50 mph and heavy, flooding rains will continue for the next few hours. Flash flood warnings remain in effect for much of the Chicago area until about 5 am. Flooding is occurring throughout much of the Chicago area and will likely increase during the night.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1257 AM CDT FRI MAY 15 2020 ILZ013-103>106-108-INZ001-002-150645- EASTERN WILL IL-SOUTHERN COOK IL-DUPAGE IL-NORTHERN COOK IL- CENTRAL COOK IL-NORTHERN WILL IL-PORTER IN-LAKE IN- 1257 AM CDT FRI MAY 15 2020 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WILL...EASTERN DUPAGE...COOK...WEST CENTRAL PORTER AND LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT... AT 1256 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CHICAGO METRO, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, CICERO, HAMMOND, GARY, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, OAK PARK, DOWNERS GROVE, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST AND LOMBARD. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS...AND NORTHWESTERN INDIANA.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction