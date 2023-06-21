AIR QUALITY ISSUES to persist at least through Thursday with virtually no prospect of rain through Saturday—but building weekend heat and an influx of humid air Sunday could produce t-storms Sunday

—And with a jet stream in the area, ingredients for some healthy/potentially severe t-storms coming together Sunday—this plus a review of rainfall projections off an array of computer model projections

We are anxiously awaiting the latest THURSDAY DROUGHT MONITOR which comes out Thursday to see how the current state of drought and its areal extent has changed.

One thing which is sure from the rainfall numbers here in Chicago–and that’s we continue to watch as our rainfall deficit grows. The past 2 months rank 7th driest of the past 153 years at the Chicago O’Hare site. This places that 2 month period among the driest 5% of all such periods on the books here in Chicago.

Rainfall since April 1 remains at an abysmal 4.20″—just 38% of the normal for the period to date of 11.18″. That means the deficit through June 21 has grown to 6.98″—which is greater than the combined normal water equivalent precip in March & April combined!

Chicago’s rain deficit since April grows—now approaching 7″.

RAINFALL PROBABILITIES through the coming weekend

So what are the models telling us?

Because of the incredibly uneven way precip falls—particularly in the warm season when flooding can occur at one location while folks nearby watch precip slip by—model projections of potential rainfall are best used as trend indicators this time of year.

Model precip forecasts are further complicated by the fact we’re in drought. Drought reduces soil moisture and the transpiration of moisture from plants into the atmosphere. This can impact forecasts—so can the extraordinary rain-producing potential of convective rains–i.e. those which fall in t-storms, which can be PROLIFIC rain producers. It’s not uncommon for rainfall to be over-forecast in droughts–sometimes dramatically. By the same token, a t-storm complex can unleash rainfalls which are difficult for models to capture.

That having been said–underscoring the care which must be taken reading a great deal into model precp forecasts–it is STILL interesting to offer an overview on what our models are telling us.

MOST FORECASTERS RELY ON A RANGE OF MODEL FORECASTS and often a series of the most recent forecasts from a whole of models, rather than depending on one or even a handful machine predictions from a single model forecast cycle. This approach has merit since no single model has a monoply on accurate predictions. Each model makes many different assumptions. So we’re in an era in which the most successful forecasts are blends of a whole range of models.

HERE’S WHAT A RANGE OF MODELS IS INDICATING ABOUT THE SUNDAY/MONDAY RAIN PROSPECTS AND AT PRECIP TRENDS IN THE 6 TO 10 AND 11 TO 15 DAY TIME RANGES:

ESTIMATED % OF NORMAL PRECIP OVER THE COMING 7 DAYS

ESTIMATED 6-10 % OF NORMAL PRECIP

ESTIMATED 11 TO 15 DAY % OF NORMAL PRECIP

SAT NIGHT RAIN CHANCES

SUNDAY RAIN CHANCES

SUNDAY NIGHT RAIN CHANCES

MONDAY RAIN CHANCES

The general range in rainfalls being generated from several dozen model forecasts in the Sunday/Monday time frame runs from 0.20″ to 0.60″–which is not say there may be individual tallies which run above or below that range.

And projections of the % of normal precip which may fall in the 6-10 day time frame is 60% of normal—with only 80% precip forecast 11 to 15 days out.

Models are ill equipped to predicted cloudbursts far out in time—they’re much better at offering general overviews of precip trends.

AIR QUALITY isn’t great–and NO WONDER! We’ve sat beneath a REX BLOCK the better part of a weeks. This all but locks weather systems in place. Winds blow, especially by day–but large scale weather system don’t move. This allows particulates and other emissions to build. Add shallow temp inversions produced by features like our Lake Michigan lake breezes, and you’ve produced at atmospheric set-up in which weather systems become dirty.

One look at Wednesday’s 500 mb level upper air map, which depicts winds and weather conditions near the 18.000 ft. level, and you can see how light winds are—and that what winds are blowing at that steering level are coming out of the northeast–blowing, in other words, from Canada where wildfires continue to burn. Little wonder we continue to see a haziness to our skies produced by this smoke coming in at high levels even as the lower atmosphere hosts increased level of pollution.

UPPER AIR PATTERN at 7am CDT Wednesday as analyzed by Environment Canada

Heat continues to set records in Texas

The strain on the electrical grid there plus powerful t-storms have produced power outages which continue in parts of that area at the post time for this piece.

RECORD HIGHS TUESDAY

NEAR HIGH TEMPS WED

POWER OUTAGES AS OF WED AFTERNOON

NEAR PEAK HEAT INDICES WEDNESDAY

The developing El Niño may impact the following stories to our south:

First, The Panama Canal & Central America Dealing With A Drought Being Described As “Unprecedented” With Implications For Shipping And Water Supplies There While, At The Same Time, Peru In South America Is Dealing With Its Worst Mosquito Born “Dengue Fever” Outbreak In Its History; El Niños Increase Rainfall In The Region Increasing Mosquito Numbers

The Wall Street Journal is running a story Wednesday morning under the headline “How the Panama Canal Is Adapting to the Worst Drought in a Century” and adds a sub-headline, “

“Ships reduce container loads to avoid running aground amid lowest rainfall since waterway opened in 1914”

In the article, the Journal reports, “Under drought conditions, ships are required to reduce their payload to pass through low water levels. The Panama Canal, whose daily water use is triple that of New York City, relies on rainfall. More than 50 million gallons of water are lost to the sea every time a ship moves through the locks.” The result is shippers have had to reduce loads by one-quarter over the past month, in some cases being forced to unload containers on the Pacific side of the Canal and send them by rail to the Atlantic side.

CNN’s on the drought affecting the Panama Canal drought last week (on June 13th) reported, “Much of Central America, including Panama, has been in significant drought in recent months. But the start of El Niño “could worsen” conditions, the Panama Canal authority also warned.” The CNN report noted, “The Panama Canal is a vital conduit for shipping between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, helping vessels bypass the treacherous journey around the tip of South America, known as Cape Horn, as they largely move goods and commodities from Asia to ports on the United States’ east coast.”

The CNN report also points to potential water supply issues being fostered by the drought there–including in Panama City. READ THE FULL CNN REPORT HERE: https://www.cnn.com/…/panama-canal-water…/index.html

MEANTIME, farther south in Peru in South America, Wednesday morning’s CLIMATE NEXUS NEWSLETTER reports, “Dengue fever has killed at least 273 people and infected more than 156,000 others across Peru in what has become the worst outbreak of the disease in the country’s history — with little relief in sight.” The disease is spread by mosquitos which thrive in wet conditions like those which accompany El Ninos, like the one currently underway. READ MORE ON THIS STORY from Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/…/perus-health-minister-steps…/