Authorities estimate 29,000 square miles have burned in Canada this year—more than the FULL 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Canadian fire seasons combined

The area charred in 2023 across Canada is larger than the size of West Virginia and far larger than the states of New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Delaware or Maryland to name just a few states.

The fires have sent 140-million tons of carbon back into the atmosphere–and CO2 (i.e. heat-retaining carbon dioxide) which in am amount equivalent to the entire annual CO2 production of Indonesia.

Smoke has been tracked across the Atlantic into Europe and beyond.

Dr. David Peterson, research meteorologist with the U.S. Navy Research Laboratory in California and one of our former WGN-TV weather interns, says 55 towering pyrocumulonimbus clouds have formed over the Canadian fires. That’s a lot—but Peterson points out the devastating Australian fires in 2019 and 2020 generated 38 pyrocumulonimbus clouds which sent smoke around the world multiple times.

Heat induced pyrocumulonimbus clouds are important because their updrafts act like giant conveyor belts which transport smoke HIGH into the atmosphere where jet stream and upper steering winds can distribute them widely around the planet.

Peterson says the aerosols and particulates which have been sent airborne by 2023’s Canadian fires are, in a sense, like having 55 small volcanoes at work lift smoke high into the atmosphere like atmospheric conveyor belts.

Chicago’s AIR QUALITY has rarely if ever been worse

On Tuesday it reached a LEVEL 5 “258”—characterized as “VERY UNHEALTHY—on the 6 level AIR QUALITY INDEX (AQI) scale employed by the EPA. There’s only one higher category on the scale which is in the 301 to 500 range—and that’s where air quality was in recent weeks in New York City. Air quality at that level is referred to as ‘HAZARDOUS”.

—Chicago’s AIR QUALITY ALERT has been extended by the Illinois EPA through midnight Wednesday night.

Late Tuesday evening CHICAGO AIR QUALITY–which comes in “LEVEL 5” SEVERITY on the 6 level AIR QUALITY INDEX SCALE.

Note the huge area under AIR QUALITY ALERTS late Tuesday

The area over which skies were filled with Canadian wildfire smoke is highlighted on the Tuesday afternoon GOES EAST weather satellite image courtesy of CIRA-RAMBB

TUESDAY EVENING observed visibilities

TUESDAY EVENING observed AIR QUALITY

FORECAST WEDNESDAY AIR QUALITY

AMONG THE LOWER DAYTIME VISIBILITIES TUESDAY

Wildfire smoke can harm you in multiple ways

Smoke can hurt your eyes, irritate your respiratory system, and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recognizes the significant health threats associated with breathing wildfire smoke. When wildfires occur, the combustion of organic materials releases a mixture of pollutants into the air, including fine particles, gases, and other toxic substances. These pollutants can pose serious risks to the respiratory and cardiovascular health of individuals exposed to the smoke. The elderly, pregnant women, children, and those with preexisting respiratory or heart conditions are more likely to get sick.

Breathing in smoke can have immediate health effects, such as coughing, trouble breathing, scratchy throat, runny nose, irritated eyes and sinuses, wheezing / shortness of breath, chest pain, headaches and asthma attacks.

For tips on protecting yourself from breathing wildfire smoke visit the CDC Website here: LINK

