CHICAGO AREA EXPECTED TO SEE WIDESPREAD, SOAKING RAIN SATURDAY/SATURDAY NIGHT
Gulf of Mexico storm expected to bring severe weather to Florida this weekend
- After a mild and dry end to the workweek, the Chicago area is expected to see widespread, soaking rain Saturday and for a while Saturday night. Our in-house computer forecast model is wetter than some other models, but it shows the potential this system has through Saturday night. Most of the rainfall is expected Saturday afternoon and early evening.
- A Gulf of Mexico storm is expected to bring severe weather to Florida this weekend. Strong winds and even tornadoes are possible, as well as flooding rain on Saturday. The WGN in-house computer forecast model predicts rainfall in parts of the sunshine state could top more than half a foot through Saturday night.
- The low from gulf will leave Florida and move up the east coast, eventually meeting up with the system that will bring rain to the Chicago area to start the weekend. Soaking rains will stretch from Florida to Maine. According to our in-house computer forecast model, rainfall totals could reach around two inches, to possible more than six inches.
TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS — DECEMBER 21-29, 2023
IF YOU DON’T USE YOUR CEILING FANS IN THE COLDER MONTHS, THERE ARE REASONS YOU SHOULD
- Because hot air is less dense than cold air, it rises and can become trapped near the ceiling. Not only does warmer air rise, but it also pushes the chillier air toward the floor and can make a room colder. By turning a ceiling fan on clockwise, the blades pull air up toward the ceiling. The warm air is pushed against the ceiling and eventually along the walls down to the room below.
- Don’t turn your ceiling fan at a high speed. Run it on low, so the warming updraft outweighs the cooling effect of the moving air. Keeping this air moving can help warm your home without turning up the heat and could lead to a reduction in your heating bill.