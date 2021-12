PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — A teenage girl was killed and six other people were injured Monday night in a crash in Palos Heights.

According to Palos Heights police, six teens were in a Honda Civic Monday night traveling eastbound on College Drive near Ridgeland Avenue. The driver lost control of the vehicle and drove onto a grassy shoulder then crossed into the westbound lane. The Honda then collided into Chevy Tahoe with just the drive inside.