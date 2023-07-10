The heaviest is capable of gusty winds and drenching downpours. In typical summer fashion, total rainfall is likely to vary widely across the area

CHICAGO’S RAIN/THUNDERSTORM CHANCES

SW WINDS HELP PUSH TEMPS WELL INTO THE 80S, BUT AN AFTERNOON WIND SHIFT TO THE NNE WILL SEND READINGS PLUNGING 15+ DEGREES

Tuesday 1 PM predicted temperature snapshot

Tuesday 8 PM predicted temperature snapshot

Tuesday 11 AM predicted winds

Tuesday 5:30 PM predicted winds

STRONG TO LOCALLY SEVERE T-STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE FOR PARTS OF THE METRO AREA TUESDAY AND AGAIN WEDNESDAY

Severe outlook for Tuesday 7 AM through Wednesday 7 AM

Wednesday 7 AM through Thursday 7 AM severe outlook—southern sections of the viewing area are most favored for scattered severe t-storms

SOURCE: NOAA-STORM PREDICTION CENTER

WIDESPREAD FLASH FLOODING CONTINUES ACROSS MUCH OF THE NORTHEAST ESPECIALLY EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN/CENTRAL NEW ENGLAND

Heavy rainfall will continue across New England today, then shower and storms will begin moving out of the region overnight tonight. An additional 2-4 inches of rain will be possible for interior New England with locally higher amounts possible. Flood Watches are in effect for much of New England through Tuesday. It is crucial to remain weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warning notifications.

DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPS ARE FORECAST ACROSS THE SOUTHWEST THIS WEEK AND LIKELY CONTINUE INTO NEXT WEEK — INCLUDING POTENTIALLY THE HOTTEST TEMP EVER IN LAS VEGAS

WEDNESDAY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK

The entire Chicago area is in a level 2 of 4 risk for potential excessive rainfall Wednesday/Wednesday evening—Valid: 7 AM Wednesday through 7 AM Thursday

NWS “BLEND” OF MODELS SUGGEST PARTS OF THE CHICAGO AREA ARE IN FOR SOME HEALTHY RAINFALL

Total rainfall through Friday morning, July 14th — NOTE: Summer rainfall doesn’t distribute its moisture evenly across the metro area. Some locations are likely to see more rainfall than indicated here while other parts of the metro area see much less