- A Tropical Disturbance is forecast to move east along Venezuelan coast, then strengthen Friday or Saturday as it moves into the south-central Caribbean Sea – 60% chance of Cyclone formation by Friday… 80% chance of Cyclone formation by Sunday-Monday
- Tropical depression 12 is forecast to weaken slowly in the eastern Atlantic as it moves west-northwestward – dissipating later Thursday or Friday
Action in the Atlantic/Caribbean – Storm development expected in coming days
by: WGN-TV Weather Team
Posted:
Updated: