Accumulating wet snow spreading across the Chicago area from the south this afternoon into the overnight hours

A wet snow (mixed with a little light rain at times) will spread north and east across the Chicago area this afternoon – continuing well into the overnight hours before ending from the west early Monday morning.



Much of the snow will melt upon contact, but still accumulate 1 to possibly a little over 2-inches primarily during the evening hours on grassy surfaces. Because temperatures will be hovering in the lower 30s – streets, highways and sidewalks will be mainly wet, but depending upon variations in snowfall intensity may become slushy and slick at least in spots.

It looks like the snow will occur from the central portions of Illinois and Indiana north, so travel into or from those areas could become somewhat hazardous. Most of the snow will melt off Monday, as temperatures warm back well into the 40s.

Progress of the snow can be followed on the Regional Weather Radar Map below. Reduced visibility on the the visibility map will indicate areas of greater snow intensity.