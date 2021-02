CHICAGO — Hazardous driving conditions are expected to develop later Thursday/Thursday night, especially as you go farther north of Interstate-80 – worst conditions should lay out in counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

A Winter Storm Watch is currently in effect for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties and a Winter Weather Advisory will probably be issued for a larger portion of our area north of Interstate-80 later today or tonight.