Clouds will be on the increase Monday as an upper level low pressure disturbance moves NE out of the Texas panhandle, approaching our area from the SW.

Snow associated with this approaching weather system will spread over our area overnight and continue Tuesday morning with some accumulations likely causing slick and hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute. A second upper level disturbance is then expected to follow on the heels of the first, bringing clouds and a chance of additional snow here possibly impacting the afternoon commute and travel Tuesday night.