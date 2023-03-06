Midwest/Great Lakes Region Bisected By Winter Snowfall

The winter season (Dec-Feb) of 2022-23 lacked much in the way of snowfall across the Chicago area, but snowfall distribution across the Midwest and Great Lakes region was highly disproportionate. Less than a 4-hour drive to the north or northwest and conditions were much different, with a sharp gradient in seasonal snowfall evident from Nebraska through central Wisconsin.

Climatology And Long-term Forecasts Suggest

Additional Snowfall In Chicago Is Likely

Statistics for O’Hare International Airport show the normal snowfall from March 6th through the remainder of the spring season is 5.5″. Current forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center also suggest additional snow is possible with March temps expected to average below normal, with higher than average precipitation.