Accumulating Lake-effect snow in NW Indiana this afternoon

A plume of lake-effect snow extending from Lake Michigan south into Lake and Newton Counties Indiana will move east through Porter and Jasper Counties into La Porte County this Sunday afternoon/early evening. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4-inches are likely in portions of Lake and Porter Counties with lesser amounts farther south and east. Roads in this area will be snow-covered and slick with some blowing snow – temperatures holding in the lower 20s and northwest winds gusting over 25 mph.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until mid-afternoon for Lake County with Winter Weather Advisories in effect until later afternoon in the other counties.