Average temperature departures from normal

Near/slightly below normal temperatures expected when the high and low temperature are averaged out the next 5 days, but strong warming follows!

DAYS 1-5 TEMP DEPARTURE FORECASTDEPARTURE FORECAST

DAYS 6-10 TEMP DEPARTURE FORECAST

DAYS 11-15 TEMP DEPARTURE FORECAST

Chicago Weekend Precipitation

Far from a total washout, and not everyone will see rain, but there is a chance for at least some showers (embedded thunder) to come and go both Saturday and into part of Sunday before drier weather settles in.

Hurricane Lee Remains a Threat

Hurricane Lee still generating maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and while a gradual weakening is forecast Friday night and Saturday, Lee is still expected to remain a large and dangerous storm.

A Hurricane Watch Is In effect for:

Stonington, Maine to the U.S. /Canada border.

Mew Brinswick from the U.S. /Canada border to Point Lepreau, including Grand Manan Island.

Nova Scotia from Digby to Medway Harbour.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Bermuda.

West Port Massacusetts northward to the U.S./Canada border.

Martha’s Vineyard.

Nantucket.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

New Brunswick from north of Point Lepreau to Fort Lawrence.

Nova Scotia southeast coast from north Medway Harbour to Point Tupper.

Lee Rainfall

Lee’s heaviest rainfall is expected to be confined to far eastern portions of Maine where 1-3 inches are possible.

Storm Surge

Peak storm surge is expected yo be around three feet from portions of Long Island to the U.S./Canada border.