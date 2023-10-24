Milder than normal weather holds through the end of the week before a significant pattern change brings the coldest temperatures in more than 6 months early next week

Behind Tuesday’s unseasonably warm conditions: Late October sun angle is equivalent to late February/early March—to get temperatures this warm you need plenty of sunshine and a lot of wind coming from an area that is typically much warmer than here. That combination helped produce the record tying warmth Tuesday!

FORECAST DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL:

Significant rainfall expected across a large swath of the Midwest

Forecast total rainfall by Monday, October 30th

Active pattern settles in the remainder of the week: Periods of rainfall to hit in distinct waves in coming days, with noticeable gaps in-between.

Forecast on how precipitation may layout off the European model

Season’s first significant winter storm targets the Northern Rockies and Northern Plains where 1-2 feet of snow is possible in the higher elevations

Otis is expected to produce rainfall totals of 8 to 16 inches with maximum amounts of 20 inches through Thursday across Guerrero and the western coastal sections of Oaxaca. This rainfall will produce flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.