Monday brought the greatest sunshine to the Chicago area since Christmas

TEMPERATURE ANOMALIES — 3 pm WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Much above normal temperatures expected for the central U.S.

8-14 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK — JANUARY 17-23, 2023

Temperature outlook calls for the eastern half of the United States to remain above normal through the second third of January

EARLY JANUARY’S ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE

Temperatures forecast to remain above normal over the next 7 days

Forecast minimum temperatures are closer to the normal high temp than the normal minimum temperature

SUN DROUGHT ENDS MONDAY

Monday’s welcome sunshine — Chicago’s sunniest day since Christmas with 94% of possible sun — Christmas logged 100% of possible sunshine

PRECIPITATION TOTALS THROUGH SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

Next weather system late week to swipe area, but heaviest precipitation totals likely to fall south and east of Chicago