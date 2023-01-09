Monday brought the greatest sunshine to the Chicago area since Christmas
TEMPERATURE ANOMALIES — 3 pm WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
Much above normal temperatures expected for the central U.S.
8-14 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK — JANUARY 17-23, 2023
Temperature outlook calls for the eastern half of the United States to remain above normal through the second third of January
EARLY JANUARY’S ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE
- Temperatures forecast to remain above normal over the next 7 days
- Forecast minimum temperatures are closer to the normal high temp than the normal minimum temperature
SUN DROUGHT ENDS MONDAY
Monday’s welcome sunshine — Chicago’s sunniest day since Christmas with 94% of possible sun — Christmas logged 100% of possible sunshine
PRECIPITATION TOTALS THROUGH SATURDAY, JANUARY 14
Next weather system late week to swipe area, but heaviest precipitation totals likely to fall south and east of Chicago