About Chicago Weather Observer Frank Wachowski

Dear Tom,

A week seldom passes without a reference to climatologist Frank Wachowski. What’s his background?

Tom Gregg, Niles

Dear Tom,

Frank Wachowski is a Chicago meteorological treasure. He retired from the National Weather Service in 1994 after a stellar 40-year year career, but continues as a cooperative weather observer for Midway Airport. He takes daily weather observations, supplementing weather information already provided by automated equipment and weather observers at Midway Airport, and is this area’s only source of sunshine data. Frank’s extensive and detailed weather observations are published monthly by the weather service. He has first-hand knowledge of nearly all of Chicago’s post-1950 benchmark-weather events, and was an eye witness to the April 21, 1967 F-4 Oak Lawn Tornado that passed very close to his home.