A wet October, 1954

Dear Tom,

I remember that October of 1954 was very wet in Chicago. What are the statistics for that month?

Allen Mather,

Chicago



Dear Allen,

Your memory is correct. October, 1954, produced 12.06 inches of rain at Midway Airport. October normal rainfall is 3.24 inches there. However, rainfall occurred in very discrete amounts, and much of the month was quite dry. Heavy rains fell on the 3rd of the month, with 3.95 inches, and again on the 9th-10th, leaving just 1.90 inches for the remainder of the month. Only 0.23 inches fell during the last 15 days of the month, and only an additional 0.18 inches occurred during the first 17 days of November, 1954. Severe flooding developed in the Chicago area following the heavy rains of the 9th-10th.