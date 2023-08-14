10 A.M. MONDAY

3 P.M. MONDAY

5 P.M. MONDAY

FORECAST RAINFALL TOTALS Through 4:30 A.M. Tuesday

WGN weekly climate report: Wrapping up the second week of August. It was one that was quite close to seasonal norms. Our high temp last Sunday on the 6th was the chilliest afternoon we’ve seen at O’Hare since July 2nd. Only one day so far this month at or above 90 degrees on the 3rd. So far this year we’ve seen a baker’s dozen of days 90 or warmer at Midway Int’l and 14 at O’Hare. In a typical summer, we’d see about 4 days at or above 90.

While July was a super soaker of a month this year— it did help take a big bite our of this spring’s severe drought conditions. So far this month we’re behind normal rainfall by about an inch and a half. But drought conditions as determined and released weekly by the US Department of Agriculture have been improving for most of northeastern Illinois and NW Indiana. Some pockets of severe drought continue for the northwest corner of McHenry County and northern Boone County.