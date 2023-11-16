ANOTHER WARM DAY is on the way Thursday—from all indications the WARMEST DAY of the current mild spell and quite possibly the 2nd warmest OR WARMEST day of November 2023 to date with a high reaching 68 amid powerful SSW winds ahead of an incoming cold front—winds which are to gust to 35 mph at times.

Clouds will be increasing Thursday—but rains with the incoming front are to hold off until after dark. Those showers may linger into early Friday—but gusty NW winds are to clear skies with high temps Friday likely to come in nearly 20-deg lower than Thursday’s upper 60s.

-MORE EVENTFUL CHANGES ARE DUE NEXT WEEK—THAT’S THANKSGIVING WEEK.

First, a wet, windy autumn storm is to sweep into Chicago with a chilly rain developing Monday night and continuing into Tuesday. Colder air sweeping into the back side of the storm could take the rain to some mixed snow in parts of the area—Tuesday—particularly later in the day and west and northwest of the city.

CHILLIER AIR takes up residence from Tuesday forward with each day from Tuesday through at least Wednesday in the week which follows predicted to come in BELOW NORMAL. That includes Thanksgiving Day (Nov 23) when highs will only reach 41.

