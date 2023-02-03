Temperatures in the low single digits to below zero across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Friday morning will struggle to rise to the double digits Friday afternoon.

16 Sates from Upper Midwest to Northeast U.S. under Wind Chill Advisories/Warnings

Stunning temp reversal follows Friday’s Chill

Temperatures will be fairly steady Friday night before slowly rising as sunrise approaches with winds shifting to the south. The cold air retreats quickly and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s Saturday. Temperatures continue to rise each day until peaking near 50 by Tuesday. Tuesday’s high temperature should be more than 15 degrees above normal. The longer range outlook for the next two weeks suggests that after Friday, temperatures will remain above freezing through at least mid-February.