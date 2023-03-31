A tornado watch through Friday evening according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in the wake of the warmest temperatures of 2023
- Readings flirted with 70-degrees. Midway hit 70. It’s the first time temps have exceeded 60-degrees this year and CHICAGO’S WARMEST TEMP since a 76 at O’Hare back on November 10th—nearly 5 months ago.
- Such warmth renders the air BUOYANT. It wants to rise—cooling in the process and producing clouds and thunderstorms.
- Powerhouse overhead winds with a directional and velocity shift is occurring with height late Friday. This is important in many ways and increases the severe weather risk.
- For one, it means thunderstorms poke up into powerful upper winds—allowing them to divert wind energy to the surface in powerful and potentially damaging wind gusts. Severe storm winds are selective in where they produce their strongest winds—the potential these winds will be damaging, is quite robust.
- Another impact of such strong upper winds is the speed at which these storms move. They’re flying along at highway speeds—some at 60 to 65 mph. Fast moving storms are storms more prone to producing damaging winds.
- The Storm Prediction Center has boosted the risk level for severe storms to a LEVEL 4 on its 5 level scale across the southern suburbs—and to a LEVEL3 PUSHING LEVEL 4 risk level in the city. That’s a GREATLY ELEVATED ASSESSMENT OF RISK.
- The period through 9 to 10 pm Friday is one in which erupting t-storms do so in an environment very favorable for development and intensification.
- Once the SEVERE WEATHER THREAT PASSES beyond 10 pm, the next development of concern is the potential for powerful—NON T-STORM WINDS— capable of damage. 50+ mph wind gusts become possible toward morning and into Saturday as colder air sweeps into the Chicago area. Temps will have plunged to around 38 by morning and will hold fairly steady during the day Saturday which means the day’s spotty rain showers may include some snowflakes.
- Temps rebound to within striking distance of 60 Sunday—BUT A SECOND SPRING STORM LOOMS IN THE TUESDAY/TUESDAY NIGHT TIME FRAME with its strong backside winds likely to rake Chicago Wednesday.
- APRIL 2023 arrives Saturday—a month in which the hours of daylight increases another 85 minutes and normal temps keep rising. While “normal” daytime times start off at 53/36 April 1st, by month’s end normals will have increased to 65/45. And by the end of May, normal Chicago max/min temps will have climbed to 76/56.