Dear Tom,
I remember a thundersnow event that happened around October 7-8, 2000 in the south suburbs. Details, please?
Thanks,
Edward Rallings
Dear Edward,
You are correctly remembering a significant early-season lake-effect snowfall with some thunder that occurred on October 7-8, 2000; an event that deposited as much as six inches of snow at Peotone and a general 1-2 inch blanket across the southern suburbs and northwest Indiana. The weight of the snow on the still fully-leafed trees caused many branches to break and fall on power lines, producing widespread blackouts. Chicago’s South Side did get some measurable snow, including 0.2 inches at Midway Airport, though O’Hare, the city’s official observation site, received only a trace. The snow developed as an unseasonably cold early-October air mass passed over still warm Lake Michigan.