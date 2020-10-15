A thundersnow event that happened around October 7-8, 2000 in the south suburbs

CHICAGO — The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has upgraded the Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for all of the Chicago area from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday morning.

With cold high pressure overhead, clearing skies and light winds, temperatures should drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s over much of northern and central Illinois into northwest Indiana with mid 20s possible in some of the normally colder locations.