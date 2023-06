SOURCE: NOAA

COOL START TO THE DAY

Clear skies, light winds, and incredibly dry air for June led to another chilly morning across parts of the Chicago area.

Among Friday’s chilliest area low temperatures

RAPID TEMPERATURE REBOUND

…But 100% sunshine allowed for readings to warm quickly with many areas logging peak afternoon highs in the lower

MAY-2023 TEMPERATURE ANOMALY

Many areas experienced above or much above normal temperatures in May — especially in Canada where the warmth and drought has contributed to the excessive number of wildfires

SMOKE FORECAST

Late Saturday afternoon: While some haze lingers across area skies, the worst of the wildfire smoke continues to be well east of Chicago

JULY LEVEL WARMTH RETURNS TO THE AREA

Warm and summery Saturday ahead; Saturday forecast highs

BOATER’S FORECAST

FRIDAY LAKE LEVEL UPDATE: MUCH WARMER THAN 2022

Levels continue lower than a year ago,but modestly above long-term average

FORECAST WEATHER MAP 9am Sunday

Some showers are likely Sunday, but the most beneficial rains may stay south of the metro area

PRECIPITATION PROBABILITY

WINDY, MUCH COOLER SUNDAY AHEAD

Forecast Sunday afternoon temperatures

TEMPERATURE CHANGE

How much cooler than the same period Saturday

WIND GUSTS

Predicted wind gusts for late Sunday

Quantitative Precipitation Forecast (QPF)

POTENTIAL RAINFALL THROUGH MONDAY MORNING, JUNE 12TH: NWS blend of models total QPF (Quantitative precipitation forecast) through the coming weekend

Any rain is welcomed, but this weather system will not be a drought buster