Friday’s Sun-filled Open To Mask The Approach Of Afternoon Clouds And A New Round Of Showers and T-storms Friday Night & Early Saturday.

Weekend Weather To Improve Beyond Saturday Morning While Temps Head For 90 Monday and Tuesday Before Two More Wet Systems Move In.

The “Above Normal Precip” Regime To Remain Intact Overall In Coming Weeks—Hints Of Heat Showing Up The The Following Week

The respite from the rains in recent days—for some portion of the Chicago area, from flooding downpours—-is to continue as Friday dawns. But already, the next rain-making system is taking shape in the Rockies and Plains. Its clouds will be spreading across area skies Friday with an overcast assembling during the afternoon and a scattering of showers already putting in an appearance over a portion of the Chicago area as evening comes on.

As cooler air rides upper winds into the Midwest and the Chicago area later Friday and Friday night, the air mass will be carrying significant moisture just waiting to fuel shower and t-storm development.

Hourly Precip Forecast 4 p.m. FRI to 10 a.m. SAT.

It’s Friday night into early Saturday that support for rain and t-storms takes off

Though UNLIKELY to produce the gargantuan rain accumulations which led to flooding over a swath of the Greater Chicago area Sunday and again this past Wednesday, it would appear that some locally heavy thundery downpours are to be ours. An in-house review of range of model solutions–the best way to assess the potential range in rainfalls a given weather situation is to produce—suggests we could see totals ranging from 0.20″ to as much as 1.40″. That’s quite a spread, but that’s the way summer rains occur. They’re varied–often wildly–in part because of involvement of t-storms which can produce such concentrated downpours which unleash their rains intensely on one area while areas relatively close-by see substantially less.

SET UP FOR FRIDAY NIGHT RAINS IS A CLASSIC

Satellite and radar imagery tracked fast erupting showers and t-storms over the northern Rockies and western Plains late Thursday. Cooling aloft acted to “destabilize” the atmosphere. As the temps cool aloft over a mass of warm, relatively humid at the surface, air at the bottom of the atmosphere is encouraged to rise—it becomes “buoyant” and it continues to rise as temps around it cool. It’s this process, with some help from the large scale lift produced by pockets of strong winds in the jet stream, that put together the showers an t-storms we so often experience.

Chicago temps dropped from 91-deg with a 96-deg heat index at O’Hare to 82-deg with an 82-deg heat index Thursday.

Wednesday’s storms produced the rainfalls you see analyzed here in this Midwestern Regional Climate Center graphic out of Purdue University.

Here’s a snapshot of where lightning is to have occurred within the hour preceding 5am CDT Saturday morning.

Highlighted are the t-storms which erupted as the air cooled aloft over warm, comparatively humid air mass in the Plains and Rockies.

Chicago’s official July rain tally–just 6 days into the new month—is 6.5 times the normal 0.65″ by July 6th.

24 HOUR PROBABILITY OF T-STORMS for the period ending 7am CDT Saturday

Here’s the upper air pattern supporting the Friday night rains

HOT DOME the week which follows? That’s the forecast two weeks from Saturday

PRECIP TREND 6 to 10 DAYS

The torrential rains of the past week have produced the blue shaded region of SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE NORMAL RAINFALL.

COOLING ALOFT destabilizes the atmosphere by increasing the rate at which temps drop with height. By “steepening” the so-called ADIABATIC LAPSE RATE–the rate at which temps fall with height—nature encourages warm air at the bottom of the atmosphere to grow buoyant and begin to rise. This tendency of air to want to rise is what meteorologists are referring to when they say the “ATMOSPHERE IS DESTABLIZING”. This panel shows the cooler than normal air at 1pm CDT Friday

This forecast for 1am Sat morning shows how the air has cooled aloft.

THE HEADLINES on the Friday night/Sat morning rain & t-storm system



ere is a 1am CDT Saturday morning moisture transport forecast. The greatest amount of moisture which is being transported by winds through the lower atmosphere is in areas shaded yellow and orange.

This satellite inferred late Thursday precipitation analysis shows the showers and t-storms which were moving into the Plains from the north and central Rockies. This analysis is produced by CIMSS at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.THE HEADLINES on the Friday night/Sat morning rain & t-storm system

WETTER THAN NORMAL PATTERN CONTINUES

With July’s rainfall already running at more than 6 times normal in the month’s opening days, it’s hard t see up breaking out of this pattern. Two more potentially active rain/t-storm producing systems appear a good bet next week–one later Tuesday spilling over into Wednesday and Wed night; a second likely to sweep in Friday into early next Saturday if current modeling trends verify. As always with summer rains, amounts may vary widely across the area.. We’ve seen that in the Sunday & Wednesday rains earlier this week.

Source: NOAA

You can see the dust on the weather satellite image.

Thursday TRUE COLOR GOES EAST WEATHER SATELLITE IMAGE of Saharan dust traveling on the easterly trade winds which blow Africa westward across the South Atlantic

Area of dust highlighted

This is a depiction of the westward drifting dust from the NASA GEOS model

Color enhanced in this CIMSS Univ of Wisconsin-Madison color enhanced Saharan dust layer

Here’s a closer view with color enhancement of the Saharan dust cloud

Satellite image of the Sahara Desert, taken by NASA

Here’s a link to a current TRUE COLOR GOES EAST weather satellite animation on which the hazy layer of dust is visible: https://col.st/qq9vJ

Scientists have established Saharan dust’s role in providing nutrients the Amazon region of South American thousands of miles away: LINK

THERE’S BEEN A GREAT DEAL OF STUDY, STUDIES WHICH ARE ONGOING, ON THE IMPACTS OF SAHARAN DUST: https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/saharan-air-layer/

FROM CIMSS (the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison comes this 5-day animation of Saharan dust: https://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/…/movies/goes16split.html

Check out some of the coverage of the Saharan dust showing up in Southern U.S. media:

