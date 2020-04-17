A much needed warmup after record snow

A high temperature in the upper 50s today will approach the normal high of 60. A warmer weekend is in the forecast after a week that saw two daily record snowfall records broken. A downside to the quick warmup in temperature today will be strong southwest winds that may gust to 40 mph or higher this afternoon. A gale warning has been issued from noon through 10 p.m. today for Lake Michigan. The high temperature will again approach 60 on Sunday, except near the lake where winds off the lake will keep temperatures in the upper 40s as the lake temperature remains quite cold. The high will again be near 60 on Monday before a slight cool down to the mid 50s on Tuesday.

The cold weather we have experienced extended south. Freeze warnings were in place Friday night from Kansas to west central Ohio.