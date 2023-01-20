Friday was the 5th consecutive day with no sunshine recorded in Chicago, making it an entire work week without sunshine. It was the 12th day of the first 20 days of 2023 with no sunshine recorded. The current percent of possible sunshine in Chicago, through January 20th, is 19%. The lowest percentage of possible sunshine recorded in a January in Chicago since 1894 was 20% in 1998. December and January are on average the two cloudiest months in Chicago, averaging 40% of the possible sunshine. While the sun may make an appearance early Saturday, the day will be primarily cloudy.

Friday also marked the 24th consecutive day that O’Hare Airport recorded an above normal average daily temperature. While December 2022 was more than a degree below normal, the mild January temperatures have led to the winter of 2022-2023 ranking as the 6th warmest December 1st to January 20th in the past 50 years.

January and winter season snowfall are significantly below normal. Only 0.4” of snow has been recorded at O’Hare Airport since January 1st. Normal Chicago snowfall through January 20th is 6.9 inches. Accumulating snow is a possibility Saturday night into Sunday with locations within Chicago and southward being the most likely to receive measurable snow. Another system is forecast to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday which has the potential to bring an accumulating snow event.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for Saturday from northeast New Mexico to northwest Iowa.