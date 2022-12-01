Temperatures resurge 16 to 20 degrees on Friday, reaching the mid 50s on roaring south winds with gusts potentially building to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts will continue early Saturday, with a direction shift to the west-northwest that will quickly drop temperatures Friday night. A cold front arrives overnight Friday which will drop temperatures from near 50 at midnight to the low 20s by sunrise Saturday morning. Rain showers are possible Friday night as mild air transitions to cold. Saturday afternoon temperatures will only rebound to the upper 20s.

Thursday began climatological winter which includes the months of December through February. Days continue to get shorter for Chicago through the winter solstice which occurs on December 21st. December is typically Chicago’s 3rd coldest and 3rd snowiest month of the year with an average snowfall of 7.6.

The Climate Prediction Center outlook for December suggests the Chicago area will have below normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. The below normal precipitation trend is expected to continue a period that has seen 6 of the past 7 months, including the last four, that have produced below normal precipitation.