The temperature at O’Hare Airport dropped below 32 degrees for the first time in 2023 Friday morning. This was a record for the latest point in the year to have the temperature drop below 32 in Chicago. Never in Chicago weather record history, dating to 1871, has the temperature not been below 32 degrees during the first five days of the year. Nearly 60% of all years have had the temperature drop below 32 each of the first five days of January.

Cloud cover has been a primary reason for minimum temperatures to be stay well above normal early this month. Cloud cover acts as a blanket keeping the warmest air near the surface. Overnight clouds have lingered during the daytime hours as well. Chicago has seen the sun for only 3% of the possible daylight hours over the first six days of the year. Friday was the fourth of the first six days of the year without any sunlight in Chicago. While some peaks of sun are possible Saturday, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy.

Above normal temperatures are expected to continue in Chicago and much of the U.S. over the next two weeks.

Flood watches, wind advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect Saturday for portions of northern California where flooding, high winds and heavy snowfall have occurred this week.